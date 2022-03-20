From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff (SAS), has formally announced his withdrawal from the national chairmanship race of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s national convention this week.

Explaining his withdrawal at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, Sheriff said that it was in compliance with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party to zone the ticket to the North Central region.

He said that he will however renew his interest should the leadership of the party change their decision on zoning and announce the extension in the sale of the nomination forms.