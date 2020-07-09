Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sherrif (SARS), on Thursday evening, stormed the national secretariat of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC), fueling speculation that he may contest for the vacant national chairmanship position of the party.

The former governor of Borno state, who paid a surprise unscheduled visit, arrived the secretariat about 4.15pm chauffeur-driven in his black G-Wagon car.

Although he declined comment from the battery of newsmen that swamed him, did not however spent 15 minutes at the office of the one of the caretaker committee member before storming out of the secretariat.

SARS as friends and acquaintances fondly call him has been speculated among those angling for the APC national chairmanship position.

Information gathered had it that he has already started reaching out to critical stakeholders of the party from the north to actualise the ambition.

The former Lagos governor, Buba Marwa who is also chieftain of the APC from Adamawa state has also been linked to the APC plum job hitherto occupied by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Chief John Odigie -Oyegun respectively.

The recently installed APC caretaker committee chaired by governor Mai Mala Buni is billed to conduct the national convention of party before the end of the year.

A chieftain of the party, Ambassador Dagogo Fubara, who is angling for the National Youth Leader of the party described the development as heartwarming adding that it speaks volume of the APC resolve to ensure power shift to the south after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.

“This would put paid to speculation that the north is keen on holding on to the Presidency. If the north produces the National chairman of the party who will most likely be there for four years, it means the south will naturally produce our presidential candidate which is good for the party,” he said.