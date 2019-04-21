Tony Ogaga

The stage is set for Seriously Funny with Efex, which holds Easter Sunday, April 21 at Civic Center, Airport Road, Benin CIty, Edo State.

Organised by Efex De Entertainer, it promises to be a night of fun and excitment. Speaking about the show, he said: “Anywhere there’s King Alibaba, you must see his lieutenants like the award winning Gandoki, Maleke, I Go Dye, Shan P, Mr. Hayena, MC Shakara, Omobaba, Edo Pikin, MC Casino, Nedu and Mr. Jollof among others who will thrill guests with rib-cracking jokes. Also, Ice Prince Zamani and Zlatan Ibile will be dishing out music to entertain guests.

“It’s not too late to be part of the show, just go get your tickets. And guess what. one of my lucky fans will emerge winner of our raffle draw and dine with Big Brother Naija finalist, Anto Lecky. Also, Mr. Jollof will be on the Red Carpet to cheer up guests. It’s a show you can’t afford to miss.”