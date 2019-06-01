Hotsports, official marketing agency and exclusive terrestrial broadcast rights holders for the 52 live matches of AFCON 2019 on NTA network, is poised to introduce a unique dimension to live studio analysis to make the Nations Cup a spectacular viewing package for massive Nigerian football fans.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of HotSports Media Group, Taye Ige, reintegrated this dynamic vision to live television football broadcast on Friday evening when Nigerian comedy legend, Atunyota Akpobome (well known as AliBaba), visited the the headquarters of HS Media Group, owners of the HotSports brand in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

“We want to make a significant milestone in football broadcasting by bringing sports and entertainment together in the terrestrial live studios of AFCON 2019. We want to make a memorable event that will remain the minds of soccer loving Nigerians for many years to come,” Ige said.

AliBaba, who is undoubtedly, the numero uno of Nigerian comedy was glad to be part of the AFCON 2019 live studios innovation as he strongly believes that the combination of sports and comedy have the strong potential to pull Nigerian fans to their first love – football.

“Football and comedy will provide a unique platform to project a tournament as big as the African Nations Cup, where millions of Nigerian football fans will stay glued to the Super Eagles in Egypt,” Ali Baba said.

The live studios of the AFCON 2019 matches on NTA network will for the first time feature a spectacular combination of football professional pundits and hilarious comedians as studio analysts of the live games to the delight and entertainment of teaming Nigerian football viewing television fans.