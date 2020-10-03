Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology,Aliero, has announced October 5, 2020 as its resumption date for both the staff and students of the institution.

The Registrar of the university, Mallam Musa Labbo Jega, who confirmed the resumption in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday, stated that the reopening of the school was approved by the institution’s Senate at their 71st meeting.

In a related development, the Kebbi State Ministry of Higher Education directed public and private tertiary institutions in the state to resume their academic activities by Monday, October 5, 2020. Director of Higher Education at the Ministry, Halima Hassan, who gave the directive, said all affected institutions must strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as directed by the NCDC.