For Jamil Abubakar, elite pilot first son of the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar, is renowned for living his life on the fast lane: fast cars, wristwatch collection and exciting rave up. But in 2017, he suddenly became a subject of interesting discourse among the people and even hit the cover of some mainstream journals at that time.

The dude gained more popularity among people in the social establishment when news broke that he has hooked Fatima, the calm, cerebral daughter of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Jamil and Fatima, an executive director with Dangote Group, later had a fairy-tale wedding, which held in Kano, Kaduna and Lagos, respectively. For two years after, Fatima has constantly been in the media, for obvious reasons. She has been seen at high net-worth parties and events unaccompanied while Jamil seems to have disappeared from the social circle, making many to wonder about his whereabouts. Many have wondered aloud why the dark-complexioned Jamil, a Kingston University-trained Computing Information Systems and Multimedia graduate, appears to shy away from stepping out with his wife.