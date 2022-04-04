From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Senator representing Edo North in the Senate, Francis Alimikhena, yesterday, declared his intention to represent the senatorial district for a third term in the Senate.

He made the declaration in his residence at Igiode in Etsako East Local Government during an enlarged gathering of APC chieftains, leaders and ward executives.

“I am here to thank you for all the support you have been giving to me all along since my election to the Senate in 2015. I am also here to declare my intention to seek re-election.

“As I have always said in all my campaigns, that I will never shortchange what belongs to Edo North; and in this regard, I have done everything necessary including getting out of the box for Edo North. I have facilitated employment for our youths in various federal agencies while some others are federal commissioners and agency chairmen respectively,” he said.

He told party faithful that a sensitive position in the Senate would be coming to the South South which Edo North could clinch only when he is back to the Senate, explaining that a first timer cannot vie for such position which will help accelerate massive job opportunities and infrastructural development in Edo North.