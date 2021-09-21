Alimosho Local Government in Lagos State on Tuesday flagged off the first round of a novel Oral Polio Immunisation Campaign in the community.

The exercise is to protect children from Wild Polio Virus (WPV) and Vaccine Derive Polio Virus (VDPV).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Polio ( poliomyelitis) is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system.

Children younger than five years old are more likely to contract the virus than any other group.

Mr Jelili Suleiman, the Executive Chairman of the Council, in his opening remarks at the programme urged nursing mothers and health workers to partake fully in the exercise.

According to him, the development is very important for the general well-being of children.

“It will be recalled that Nigeria was certified free from Wild Polio Virus (WPV) in August 2020 after three years of reporting no case of the virus.

“However, there has been an increase in transmission of Vaccine Derived Polio Virus (VDPV) due to low routine Immunisation coverage occasioned by COVID-19, security challenges and poor access to health care”.

“According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the situation above led the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Lagos State Ministry of Health and Lagos State Primary Health Care Board with the support of WHO, UNICEF, CHAI, Rotary International to see need for fresh round of immunisation exercise.

“All these agencies declare this exercise as a necessity in other to curb the menace of VDPV,” he said.

The council boss advised mothers and parents in Alimosho to make their children, 0-5 years, available for the immunisation.

“The relevance of the exercise cannot be over emphasised as the polio immunisation is very important for growing children,” he said. (NAN)

