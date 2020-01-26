The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has expressed commitment of FCT Administration to complete the renovation of all public schools in the territory.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Aliyu gave the assurance when she paid an unscheduled visit to LEA Model School in Karu to inspect ongoing rehabilitation of the school.

The minister observed that the Karu model school built in 1942 was in a total state of dilapidation, revealing that the renovation work had reached 80 per cent completion.

Aliyu also assured that the FCT administration would continue to enhance the growth and development of education in the nation’s capital.

According to her, FCT Administration is committed to the development of the educational sector especially at the primary and Junior Secondary levels because they are the foundation stage.

“If we get it right at the primary and junior secondary levels, then we have laid a solid foundation for the future.

“I am happy with the massive ongoing renovation works in this Karu model school built in 1942 but almost abandoned. Once completed it will enhance teaching and learning.

“The school is wearing a new look and very soon the pupils will learn in a more conducive environment.

“I want to assure you that this renovation works will be replicated in some of our dilapidated schools across the territory because we are committed to the promotion of teaching and learning,” Aliyu said.

The minister commended the contractor for a good job and urged him to hasten the completion of the work to meet the deadline.(NAN)