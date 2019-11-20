The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto yesterday, reserved judgement in the appeal filed by Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the Governorship Election Tribunal judgement that affirmed the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election.

The election was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

A re-run was held on March 23, which led to Tambuwal wining with a slim margin of 342 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal on October 2, in Abuja affirmed the election of Tambuwal.

The three man tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale dismissed the petition of the APC and its candidate, Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Unsatisfied with the judgement Aliyu, filed a notice of appeal challenging the judgement of the lower court, seeking the court to set aside the tribunal judgement and declare him as winner.

The four man panel of Justice led by Justice Hussein Mukhtar, yesterday, reserved judgement in the appeal.

The Presiding Justice said the court will communicate a date to parties when it is ready.