Fred Itua, Abuja

Aliyu Wammako, Chief Executive Officer, Jedo Investment Company, has taken over as the new President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

Wammako at his Investiture ceremony as the 4th REDAN President in Abuja, expressed his joy to be saddled with the mantle of leadership of the association. He renewed his dedication to serve with a promise to put in his best and ensure that the labour of REDAN heroes is taken to a higher level.

He commended the immediate-past President of REDAN for his outstanding and quality leadership, and promised to consolidate on achievements in the areas of Data Collation on Real Estate Management, Endorsement of Estates by REDAN, Capacity Building Training for Developers, and building of new REDAN Secretariat among others.

Wammako, said one of his administration’s top priorities would be to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians are provided with opportunities to acquire houses at affordable rates.

He stated that with the commitment of all members, greater attention would be given to members’ benefits and assistance, and that continued advocacy on increased membership as well as capacity development was important.

He challenged stakeholders in the business of providing affordable homes to prove their worth and togetherness, and he called on all relevant organizations, corporate bodies and individuals to key into the Association’s task of providing shelter and related solutions to Nigerians.

Responding, Ugochukwu Chime, the immediate-past President of REDAN in his valedictory speech, thanked God for being able to steer the affairs of the Association in the past years, and all members of the 4th and 5th EXCO for their support during his reign and he also commended the tenacity and commitment of their selfless service to REDAN.