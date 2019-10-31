Staphylococcus aureus is genus of non-motile bacteria living on the skin and mucous membranes that are gram-positive cocci and cause inflammation. Staphylococus produces several toxins that kill white blood cells, red blood cells, sperm cells etc. and causes boils.

According to Dr. Francis A. Ohuabunwa, antibiotic drugs do not easily control staphylococcus aureus or staphylococcal germs. This is because the germ that causes staphylococcus produces certain resistant called chromosal.

Mode of transmission

He said: “The germ that causes staphylococcus aureus can be transmitted from one person to another by personal and impersonal contact. It can be by coming in contact with an infected material and persons harbouring this infection by sexual intercourse.

“It can be contracted from unhygienic environment, like toilets, contaminated hospital material or instrument. Ladies that go for illegal DC in some unhygienic places are candidates. Exchange of wears, towels, kissing, blood transfusion and barbers shops are other strong source of transmission.

Symptoms

Ohuabunwa said: “The general symptoms are boils, waist pains, sometimes slight discharge from the urethra or virgina, movement of objects like worm along the urinary track or all over the body, bite at the tip of the penis, crowning sensation on the scrotum, weakness of genital organ, movement on the head and scrotum, itching, bites, low sperm count or watery sperm, etc.

“All these symptoms must not be present for you to know that you have staphylococcus aureus; many people infected with this disease are not symptomatic, but that does not stop the germs from causing damage to the cell, especially sperm cells.”

Group of people mostly infected

He said staphylococci infections are most serious in infants, people weakened by excessive use antibiotics, people weakened by illness, young men and women.

Prevention

“Staphylococcal infections are life-threatening and because their treatment is so difficult, prevention is of great importance, and the best method of preventing this disease is by changing those behaviour that put people at risk, maintain self-hygiene, avoid casual sex, form the habit of going for medical examination periodically and avoid excessive intake of antibiotics,” Ohuabunwa said.