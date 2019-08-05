Flying Eagles’ Coach, Paul Aigbogun has denied he has released a final squad list for the forthcoming All Africa Games in Morocco.

This denial came on the heels of an announcement by the team’s spokesman, Andrew Randa, of a final squad for the continental games.

“That is not our list. I did not release any list,” dismissed Aigbogun.

The perplexed coach added: “How can I release any list, when we just assembled in camp?

“For instance, there’s a player there by name Solomon Ogberahwe. He is not in camp, the last I heard, he had travelled to Sweden. How can I include such a player on the list?

“I don’t know who is responsible for that falsehood or what they stand to gain.

“Fine, the bulk of players on the list might make the list as they are in camp, but to be candid, that is not the original list.

“With time, Nigerians will get to see the final and authentic list after we have had days of active preparation.”

The coach informed SCORENigeria, the Flying Eagles would play test matches in the new week in Abuja.