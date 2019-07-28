For the first time in the history of basketball in the All Africa Games, only U23 players will be allowed to feature in this year’s 3×3 basketball event in Rabat, Morocco.

According to a memo from the Local Organising Committee to participating countries, only U23 players will be eligible to participate in basketball event at the games.

Before now, the NBBF had called up players for the 2019 African Games in Morocco. The camp commenced camping on July 5, in Abuja.

Players called up were Yahaya Abdul (River Hoopers of Port Harcourt), David Godwin, Dike Azuoma and Okoh Lucky Subel, both of Kano Pillars who have all been invited by the 3×3 the national team head coach, Acha Chris Ikwue.

Akintunde Akin Moses, Agu Ibe Abuchi (Gombe State Bulls), Iduh John Mathias (Gombe State Bulls and Ogunsemore Babajide Michael complete the list of eight players invited to fight for the four available jerseys.

Meanwhile, the women’s team to be coached by Niagwan Jacqueline will include Abel Marvelous Chizi (MFM Basketball Club), Musa Murjanatu (Air Warriors of Abuja), Anaswem Jossett (Customs) and Mac -Dangosu Theresa (FCT Angels).

Umeh Gloria Nwamaka and the duo of Okoro Ifunanya and Iornumbe Regina from First Bank of Lagos complete the list of players invited to camp.