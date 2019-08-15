Romania Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has charged the over 300 participating athletes for Morocco 2019 All African Games to compete clean and win medals, warning them to desist from involving themselves in any form of drug abuse that may necessitate their failing doping test.

Speaking during a ceremony to handover the Nigerian contingent to the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) for the Games, President Muhammadu Buhari, equally charged the athletes and officials to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria throughout the duration of the Games.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, President Buhari urged the athletes to go for gold, reassuring them that the Federal Government will take adequate care of them.

“I am delighted to receive the cream of Nigeria sporting talents and their team officials that are set to do our nation proud at the 12th African Games, which will hold in Morocco. I have been reliably informed that our team sports have qualified for the Games as well as our individual sports. “The breakdown shows that our country has entered a total of 308 athletes in 22 sports disciplines, by the close of the accreditation process.