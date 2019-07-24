Louis Ibah

Air Peace Airline has assured that there are no issues with the quality of the aircraft in its fleet even as it ascribed the emergency landing of its Boeing 737-300 aircraft early on Tuesday in Lagos to an error on the part of the pilot.

A statement by the airline’s Safety Manager, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu said a preliminary investigation indicated that the pilot had difficulties landing the plane smoothly having experienced turbulent weather while approaching the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

“Our preliminary in-house investigation indicates that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such wet weather operations, the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose-wheel,” said Ogbogu.

“The landing incident of flight P4 7191 at the MMIA on the 23rd of July 2019, had nothing to do with the airworthiness of the airplane as Air Peace assures of best maintenance practices at all times and spares no resources to that effect.

“The management wishes to assure the flying public that Air Peace has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procedures as demanded by industry standards,” Ogbogu added.

The aircraft which took off from Port Harcourt made an emergency landing on the 18R runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, but no life was lost even though the hard landing had resulted in the aircraft losing its nosewheel (tyres) in the process. It had as it’s Captain-in-Command, a female pilot, Ms. Semisola Ajibola. The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has launched an investigation into the incident.