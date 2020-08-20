Tony Ogaga

The only woman contesting in the Edo 2020 governorship elections, Mabel Oboh, has declared that all the bad eggs in African Democratic Congress(ADC), Edo State have been flushed out.

Speaking on her challenges against the backdrop of recent media reports that there were attempts to frustrate her including death threats from members of the Edo State Chapter of ADC, Oboh said she joined ADC because it is a party of integrity and ideology.

Her words: “It has been quite a challenge but I have had the best response and support so far. ADC does not discriminate on the basis of gender; it is one of our cardinal policies. However, some factions in ADC, Edo State Chapter intended to sell out to one of the opposition parties but I refused to be part of such a de-humanising act and that resulted to my life being threatened and this was followed by an avalanche of fictitious accusations. Let me state that ADC DNA does not encourage such acts. Our National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu and our National Working Committee immediately swung into action and disciplined the culprits.”

She said ADC is the credible alternative party that Nigerians have been waiting for even in the forthcoming election in Edo State.

“For this reason, I find it so sad that our party was infiltrated because it goes against everything our party represents and as I speak to you, the negative elements have been dealt with decisively and removed from the party. I am pleased to say that ADC Edo now has a united front with one purpose which is to win the election and save the Edo people”, she said

“ADC is well prepared as it is; we have an airtight manifesto that will give us victory and deliver the Edo people from slavery. I understand that I am a servant of the people and I must adhere to their needs as a woman of the people. It is my duty as an Edo woman to save my people from ungodly god father-ism, hunger, neglect and confusion going on in the state at present.”

The Nollywood practitioner-turned politician also called on the people of Edo State and the authorities to hold Gov. Obaseki and his APC counterpart, Ize-Iyamu responsible if the elections are marred by violence and rigging.