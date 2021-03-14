EX-BRITISH Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, believes Nigerian-born World Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, could get a better part of his challenger, Tyson Fury, if he could do the needful.
Oboh, former Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion, explained further that Joshua should try not to dramatise his punches before releasing them on Tyson and also aim to put fears in the Gypsy boxer in the early rounds for a knockout.
Fury and Joshua’s camps have been in talks for months over an all-British heavyweight undisputed showdown this summer.
Fury, though, has poured water on suggestions that the fight is close to being officially confirmed.
Speaking ahead of the blockbuster fight, Oboh compared the two boxers like the legendary footballers, Messi and Ronaldo.
According to him, “Ronaldo is technically trained. Messi is more naturally gifted.
As regards Joshua and Fury, Joshua is more a packaged puncher and fighter than Fury.
