EX-BRITISH Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, believes Nigerian-born World Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, could get a better part of his challenger, Tyson Fury, if he could do the needful.

Oboh, former Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion, explained further that Joshua should try not to dramatise his punches before releasing them on Tyson and also aim to put fears in the Gypsy boxer in the early rounds for a knockout.