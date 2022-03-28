From Gyang Bere, Jos

With less than 15 months to wind up his administration, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has unveiled the construction of N9.9 billion British-American Junction flyover and 1.7 K/m road to Lamingo roundabout.

The project, which kicked off amid fanfare by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has elicited mixed reactions from across the state.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

It was observed that Lalong’s critics believe that the project would be abandoned for the 2023 general election and formed a strong opinion that it will not see the light of day just like the “legacy projects.”

But supporters of the Lalong administration have commended the governor for the giant step, even in the last leg of his administration, to give the state a project in line with the yearning and aspirations of the people.

Gowon, while flagging off the flyover, called on citizens of Plateau to continue to support Lalong to complete the flyover and other developmental projects initiated by his administration. He commended the initiative and said it would address the difficult traffic situation in the area and enhance the movement of goods and persons within the state.

Gowon described Plateau State as a centre of attraction and a gateway to many states in the country, hence, the need to have good road infrastructure for easy accessibility of visitors and residents.

The former Head of State lauded Lalong for exhibiting political maturity by continuing with inherited projects and completing many of them as well as initiating others across the entire state.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He said the step has given the state the capacity to attract more development and continue to fulfill its responsibility as the “home of peace and tourism.”

Lalong described the construction of the flyover as a major step towards addressing the plight of motorists who have over the years experienced so many challenges passing through the road, which is the major link to the North-East.

He said: “We have not only executed projects (both inherited and new ones), but ensured that every part of the state is touched, irrespective of whether the people voted us or not. We have put behind us the era of carrying out projects to favour ethnic, political or religious affiliations.

“We are all aware of the nightmare citizens of the state and other road users go through to commute through this corridor. Our decision to take the construction of this fly over and dualization up to Lamingo junction is borne out of the need to place the state on a pedestal for economic growth, knowing that the long hours people spend on traffic impedes commerce.”

Lalong said the road is a federal road, but the state government decided to intervene while eagerly waiting the commencement of the Akwanga through Jos to Gombe segment of the project because of its importance to its people.

He directed the state Ministry of Works to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that conditions for intervention are fulfilled in addition to a joint-supervision to meet up with the standards and specifications that are set for such interventions to enable the state get reimbursed for the work.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Lalong said the flyover project is the first road project that his administration has carried out using the Public Private Partnership option where a financial institution is to provide all the funds with the state government providing the guarantee.

“This partnership has not only opened a new vista in project funding for the state, but also affirmed the success of the administration in restoring confidence in Plateau State and rebuilding the economy. I, therefore, assure citizens of the state and other road users that with this guaranteed funding arrangement and the commitment so far demonstrated by the contractor, this project will be completed and commissioned by my administration before leaving office in May 2023,” he said.

Governor Bello praised Lalong for being resilient and focused in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Plateau State despite the challenges of funds.

He said the performance of Lalong is a good omen for the APC which has made giant strides in many areas of the economy in all states where it is in power.

Commissioner, Ministry of Works, Pam Bot-mang, said they have been in close engagement with stakeholders along the corridor which is a federal highway in order to ensure that there is no encumberance.

He said the total sum for the project was N9 billion, with cost of funds and the completion period of 18 months.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has taken a swipe at the Lalong administration over the flyover and said Lalong did not have a complete project initiated since he came to power.

The publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, John Akans, said it was unfortunate that, while other governors invite elder statemen to inaugurate their projects, Lalong was busy disturbing a respected elder statemsman to come and witness a foundation-laying project.

He said: “Lalong would have done us proud if all these dignitaries were invited for a commissioning ceremony of Jos Main Market, which he has refused to rebuild, roads construction he has abandoned, and his so-called legacy project full of controversy.

“Is it that Lalong and the entire government officials and the ruling political party lack wisdom to display this kind of deceit and propaganda to these top leaders who know nothing about Lalong’s poor performance and total failure?”

Meanwhile, the senator representing Plateau South, Prof. Noro Dadu’ut, lauded Lalong’s intervention and said, apart from the economic impact and ease of traffic flow, the project would add to the beauty and hospitality of Plateau State.

Dadu’ut described Plateau as a miniature Nigeria, which remained a centre of attraction and a gateway to many states in the country, hence the need to have good road infrastructure for easy accessibility.

“The foresight of constructing the flyover bridge is one of the brilliant projects the government has done and, if completed, would address the traffic situation and enhance the movement of goods and persons within the state and outside,” he said.