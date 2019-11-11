Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A socio-political group under the auspices of One-on-One4GYB/ CEDO has said it has treated over 3,000 Kogi indigenes who were suffering from various ailments free of charge.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Monday, the coordinator of the group, Abdulmalik Momoh Jimoh, said the group discovered that so many people were in dire need of medical attention across the state which he said spurred them into action in order to complement government efforts in the health sector.

Momoh Jimoh said so far, 3,226 patients were treated for different ailments in the 21 local government areas of the state including 98 persons who underwent surgeries against various diseases like goitre, urinary deformity, appendicitis among other.

The group who called on the electorate to come out en mass and vote for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello in the Saturday election, said so far the group spent over N25 million for the medical outreach.

On how the money was sourced for the programme, the coordinator said individual members of the group willingly contributed their donations aside from logistic assistance from the office of the Commissioner of Health who gave them permission to use government health facilities for the programme.