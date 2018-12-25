The 17-year-old is presently studying Mechanical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and she won laurels, awards and prizes which include: graduated as best student in the science and technology department, Louizan award for the graduating student who had distinguished herself in academics, morals, leadership and in service to her fellow students and to the school, one of the top 20 scorers for the October/ November 2016 IGCSE, best overall student in grade 10 and 11, silver medalist with CGPA of 8.09 out of 9.0 in grade 10, silver medalist with CGPA of 8.09 out of 9.0 in grade 11, silver medalist with CGPA of 7.84 out of 9.0 in grade 12 and most proactive graduating student 2016/2017 session.

Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Ibadan, a mission secondary school was established in 1996 and the school mission statement is ‘’Excellence through integrity.’’ It started to present candidates for WASSCE in 2002 and produced the best female WASSCE student in 2010, second best WASSCE result in West Africa in 2003 and best school in Oyo state, South West and Nigeria in 2014. In 1984, the council came up two awards, International awards for candidates in more than one member-country and National awards, restricted to each member country. According to WAEC, to be considered for a distinction award, the candidate must obtain: grade 1 in at least seven subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, one of Physics, Chemistry and Biology and one subject from any of the three sub-categories of core subjects. The council said in addition, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade 6 in at least one subject from each of the core subject sub-categories. WAEC also revealed that candidates are considered under merit awards only if there were no students for distinction awards, noting ‘’the eligibility criteria for merit awards are same as those of distinction awards, except that a candidate must obtain a grade not lower than 2 in English Language.’’ The council acknowledged that two facts have emerged since the awards were instituted, winners have always been high flyers whose academic excellence spanned their primary and secondary school careers and who have continued to blaze the trial in the universities in Nigeria, Europe and America. Also, that no school or class of schools has the monopoly of producing brilliant candidates as village/ community schools have once in a while produced award winners. WAEC disclosed that the grades would have been obtained without any hint of impropriety and that the results of candidates eligible for an award must have been obtained at first attempt and at the same sitting. The best school award went to Christ The King Catholic College (CKCC), Odolewu, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, it emerged the winner of Augustus Bandele Oyediran prize/ trophy for the school with the best aggregate results in the May/June WASSCE. Established by the Catholic Diocese of Ijebu-Ode on September 8, 1995, CKCC in the May/June 2012 WASSCE produced the best male candidate and also in 2016, it emerged the best school in 2017 in WASSCE . It represented Nigeria in Holland for the World Mathematics Olympiad and won bronze medal in 2011 and Gold medals in 2012 in the same competition. Principal of CKCC, Rev. Fr. Peter Onabamiro told The Education Report recently in Lagos that the school presented 58 students for the May/June WASSCE and over 40 obtained distinction. Three schools in Cross River state were rewarded by WAEC during the NNC meeting for their students’ performance in the May/June 2017 WASSCE. Assurance Community Secondary School, Ovukwa, Obubra, a private school was established by Pastor Terry Okwari in 2006 and it emerged first best with aggregate results in the school exam in Cross River state.Hillcrest College, Calabar, started business in 1998 and it emerged second best with aggregate results in the WASSCE in the state while Federal Science College, Ogoja which came into existence in 1992, it emerged 3rd best with aggregate results in the school candidate exam in the state. The council presented the three schools with WAEC Endowment Fund book prize to state government officials. WAEC worries over abandoned certificates