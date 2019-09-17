Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, an engineer has solicited for the unflinching support of deans of school, directors of academic, and heads of service unit, to work together to ensure that the overall goal of the college is achieved.

Speaking at the retreat organised by the Staff Development Department for the induction of deans of school, directors and heads of academic and service unit, Omokungbe disclosed that the retreat is another strategy to equip and improve the human resources of the college for the actualisation of the vision and mission of the institution, to provide a platform that will expose the participants to the rules of engagement at their offices as well as the policy working processes.

In the paper delivered by the rector titled “College vision, mission and core values” he spoke extensively on the objectives of YABATECH, college vision statement, college mission statement, the management structure of the college, role of deans of school, director of academic and heads of service unit: leadership, policy implementation, development of research, management of resources, quality of assurance, and monitoring and supervision.

According to him, the college as the premier institution in Nigeria should be a reference point for other institutions. The programme of activities for the current administration has been clearly stated and documented in the college five Year Strategic Plan and the success of the highlighted is highly dependent on our team. As partners in progress, you must adhere strictly to the core values of the institution in performing your duties to attain the vision of the institution.

“The success of the activities of management depends on the effective performance of your duty. You are managers of resources and personnel, and therefore must demonstrate high integrity and sense of duty, and together we shall move the College to its desired state.”

During the three day retreat at Jerome Garden & Suites in Opebi Ikeja, additional five paper were delivered: College organisational structure, management process and administrative procedures by the Registrar of YABATECh, Dr. S. Olukayode Momodu, Functional relationship between deans of school, HODs and school officers in the management of school system by Director, Special Duties, Ms Biekoroma C. Amapakabo, Basic duties and responsibilities of deans of school, directors of academic units and heads of service unit in supervision and delegation by Director, YABATECH Consult, Mr. Inyang Udoh, Ethical values and the challenge of leadership in the public service, by Justice Olubunmi Oyewole and Health talk: Tackling life-threatening health issues in the workplace for improved productivity by CEO, Psychaid Consult, Mr. Chris O. Abojei.

The three-day retreat which was first of its kind, also affords the principal officers, deans of school and directors the opportunity to articulate on ways of moving the college forward.