In this no holds barred interview, the North Central National Vice President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and President El-Buba Outreach Ministries, Prophet Isa El-Buba said the time has come for all hands to be on deck to recover the country from the hands of incompetent leaders.

The renowned Cleric who was in Benue recently for a prayer programme stated that to be able to get the desired change, there was need to raise a generation of selfless Nigerians that are new breed without greed to get the job done.

He spoke on other salient national issues.

May we know why you’re in Benue?

As the North Central National Vice President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, I came to Benue to be able to share minds together with our members and also pray with them.

Secondly, is about the state of the nation, to be able to see what must be done to recover this country from the hand of incompetent leaders and the hands of people who are totally mindless; people that do not have at heart the good of the Nigerian state.

And so, to be able to get a change from that, we have to raise a generation of Nigerians that are new breed without greed to get the job done. That is the second reason why I am in Benue State.

Thirdly, is to raise men and women that will pray, because we know that without supernatural intervention whatever we try to do in human terms will fail. So, we need God’s eye in our affairs.

This time around, the prayers that come out of a clean pure heart for the kingdom push; so that is why I am here in Benue state.

Can we know what you think about the issues of insecurity in this country because when you look around, you will realize that one cannot travel from one point to the other without expressing fear for safety. What can the church do in this situation?

That is why I gave you those three aforementioned points. If you fix the leadership issue, you fix the security issue. Everything basically rises and falls on the table of leadership. If a leader is on top of his game, it will be easy to coordinate the entire nation from the grassroots because you cannot deal with this thing only from the top, with the military. You need the grassroots network and you need the faith of the people.

You need the grassroots network and you need the faith of the people. Now when they lose confidence in you as a leader, then you are finished. And that means there’s no trust. So, it is the break of trust that has brought misconception and is giving a field day to the criminals or the bandits or the killer Fulani herdsmen. For instance, what stops Mr President from proscribing them as a terrorist group. What will stop him? Why has he not pronounced that? He did that to IPOB. Then he sent the jets on IPOB. IPOB had not killed anybody as at the time they were agitating for secession; they are just pleading for justice and that’s all. So, as a father, what you need to do is to call your children to the table and discuss matters with them. Why will he be shying from speaking to the Nigerian people? Why will he always be quiet? I mean that’s not leadership. It doesn’t matter how old you are; as a father, when things are going wrong, you step out and your voice does a lot. And that’s why you see that even in the house, when children are becoming more stubborn and naughty, the mother will say, I will call your father. The moment the father comes up, everything stabilises. Why will he be absent and some people will be speaking on his behalf? And most of the time, what they say are just lies and lies. It’s a government of lies, work by lie and sleep by lie. So, that’s why I’m here. I’m here to be able to raise the consciousness of Nigerians that we need to get leadership right and to pray. There’s nothing prayer cannot do. Prayer has the power to bomb, to destroy, to break and to build a nation. And so that’s why I’m here.

What message of hope do you have for the church? A lot of people are discouraged, a lot of people are afraid, children of God are afraid, discouraged and their spirit is down.

(Cuts in) Just like what the scripture says, o ye prisoner of hope, return back to your fortress. Now is the time for the church to return to its place of confidence.

Now is the time for the church to return to its place of confidence. Nigeria is going through a transition. For every transition, there’s always a transformation. So, the major thing is to be able to get the right people that will control and manage the transition. And so, we are in a very serious moment, but it’s the birth. Because how you know that the light is going to shine brighter is the thickness of the darkness. And right now, the thickness is very heavy and God said we will rise up and shine. Nigeria is going to be better and brighter. I can assure you that. It happened in the book of Genesis, chapter 1 verse 2 that the earth was without form and void and darkness covered the face of the deep. And God said let there be light and there was light. Nigeria is coming back to a place of great manifestation. That one I can assure you.

Maybe I can take you on killings in Benue. I’m sure you’re aware of killings and attacks in Benue in the last two to three months. What’s your thought about these killings?

It’s evil, it’s wickedness. But first of all, the people must get their acts right. Because the enemy never wins a battle until he confuses the people. We just have to get our acts right and think the same way and reason the same. Secondly, there’s no need of just sitting down and watching somebody to just slaughter you. I have said this over and over again. Constitutionally, you are empowered to defend yourself. Somebody may have all the sophisticated weapons but the fact is that if you take up courage like David, David did not have all the instrument to kill a lion, but you see, you get to a stage where you are empowered, even though you have nothing, to deal with a lion. The people will have to begin to face the enemies because if you don’t do it, they will still kill you, they will still wipe away your community. So, why don’t you fight and let it be that in the cause of defending, you are killed. So, I will say to the people that no more crying and weeping, it is time to rise up.and defend themselves.

So, what particular thing do you think the President should have done that he has not done?

I have told you what he should have done that he hasn’t done. The Greenfield students for instance, were abducted, did you hear the President talk? Did you hear the President come out and speak in Fulani? A part of me is Fulani; my grandmother was a Fulani woman. Did you ever hear the President come out to speak in Fulani to the nation? The Fulani nation is so organized that when they pass an information here, in 24hours, it would get to the bottom. They pass information very easily by sending Kolanuts. When Kolanuts come, they know what message you are sending. Has he done that? Has he called the Miyetti Allah? These are terrorist groups. They have shown themselves to be, so what do you want anymore? He has done nothing. So, it tells you that if I do not condemn evil, then I am part of the evil. So, that’s the position of Mr. President.