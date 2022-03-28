From Paul Orude, Bauchi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi State, Al’ameen Sani Muhammad, has advised the new National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu to ensure credible, free and fair Primary elections of the party across the country.

Muhammad made the call in a congratulatory message he personally signed and sent to the newly elected Chairman, made available to correspondents in Bauchi.

“Before my congratulations to you, I shall start by felicitating with the APC as a party for being lucky to have you emerged as the National chairman,” he stated.

“As the former State Secretary of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the Second Republic, a two time Governor of Nasarawa State, a member and chairman People’s Democratic Party Baord of trustees, and several tenured Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there could have been no other person better qualified than you

“l congratulate our great party, the APC for having you at the Nick of time. It is such a critical time for our party especially that we are facing a different Nigeria and Nigerians in the 2023 general election”

He said the APC is currently faced with unprecedented challenges of insecurity in all the nook and crannies of the country coupled with the economic hardship.

He hoped that the new National Chairman of the APC will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the way and manner the party will conduct a free and fair primaries across the nation.

“At your age and with the intimidating CV you have, nobody dare test your will, ” he said

“You can not be waylaid, nobody can try playing prank at you. You can not afford to be an errand boy, you cannot be a naive hargiographer.

“You have all the opportunity on earth to write your name in gold. Posterity awaits you to make history and i am confident that you will make history because you have all it takes to make it.

“There are fairt tales and grand narratives of the works of fiction created and dished out mainly to disgrace you.

“The figures of 41 million membership is one example of mere gimmick and a figment of imaginations of these self deceptive. These fairy tales will only misguide you into believing that all is well in the party

“Thank God almighty, that you led the national reconciliations of the warring and aggrieved members of the party.

“There are disturbing inner wranglings and rumblings in our party. There are animosities, contempt and suspicion among members. Use your ability and competency to bring peace and harmony in the party. Reach out to the aggrieved and be magnanimous and a very fair and just umpire. Give people listening ears. Raise the dashed hopes to live. Give everyone a sense of belonging and a feeling security that Justice has come to reign in the party. This is what you are known for.”