By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Delta Music, Comedy and Fashion Expo is set for its maiden edition billed to hold in Asaba the state capital next month, as nollywood celebrities, top comedians and notable music artists are set to storm the event.

The Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Lawrence Ejiofor stated that the

event is part of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s smart agenda to harness the abundance of human capital deposit in the State, that promises prosperity for all Deltans.

Ejiofor said that the government is fully prepared for the upcoming expo, scheduled to hold on April 15th at the Dome Event Centre Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking with newsmen in the state, the commissioner said the administration of the

Governor has been open to developmental initiatives that benefits the youths and entire well-being of the State and its citizens. It is equally open to partnerships and initiatives like this, especially in the creative industry.

“Participating celebrities would be taken on a tour around the film village and other government initiatives that are targeted at developing the entertainment industry in the State,” he pointed out.

Also, on his part, one of the organizing partners at the event, Ediri Obada commended the Delta state government, Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa for his massive investment in the state entertainment and fashion industry.

Speaking about plans for the event, Obada, said the biggest entertainment and fashion show in the region would be attracting over two thousand live audiences, including top government functionaries and celebrities like: I go Dye, Harrysong, Destalker, Frank D Don, Comic Czar, Baba D, Dave Ogbeni, Rex, Anita Odiakose and many more.

