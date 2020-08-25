By Bolaji Okunola

Gospel cum juju artiste, Olapade Oluseye Samuel aka Seye Ara, has concluded arrangements to drop his fifth studio album in a few months time.

The bulky singer, who is a regular face at occasions like wedding, funeral, house warming, birthday and host of others, made this known in a chat with Entertainer.

According to him, “It has been a long, tortuous journey but I’m happy for my present situation. I thank God for where I’m and where He is taking me. Now, all is set for my fifth album.”

Seye Ara whose maiden album, Mighty Saviour was released in 2008 further revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans for the launch of his forthcoming album. “I ought to have dropped my new album but the corona-virus pandemic delayed my plans. Event venues are still closed and social distancing is also in existence. But I’m using this medium to assure my fans that I will be back stronger,” he said.

The father of one has in his repertoire songs like Gratefulness, Celebration Galore, and Settled whose hit track, Olorunferanmi rocked the gospel world as well as Kiki Aanu released to celebrate his birthday in 2019.