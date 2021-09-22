How are you preparing for the last quarter of this year? Do not be on the wrong side of the law. “Restore confidence in judiciary, Buhari charges CJN” Always get it right please: Restore confidence to (not in) judiciary.

“Police arrest prostitute over alleged attempt to burn down church” (Vanguard, August 30) A rewrite: Police arrest prostitute for attempt to raze church.

The next five errors are from National News of August 30: “There is no need to foster (foist) caretaker chairman (a caretaker chairman or caretaker chairmen—depending on context).”

“The office located in the popular Ikorodu Road and was a beehive of activities while….” Wabara’s campaign office for let: beehive of activity/industry, which means a place full of people who are busy. Get it right: never activities or industries!

“Security experts advocate tougher counter terrorism measures” Community Mirror: counter-terrorism measures.

“The implication to (for) the nation’s economy should be considered if….”

“But developments within and outside Nigeria has (why the discord?) since made it obsolete.” (National News Energy Week, August 31)

“Court of Appeal: A new man at the saddle” (THISDAY Cover Extra Banner, August 27) Highest jurisdiction: in the saddle

THE GUARDIAN, Saturday, August 28, offered readers just two blunders: “…Kogi State has not benefitted Okunland and its people in any way.” Spell-check: benefited.

“…your recent conferment of the award of Excellent by the United States Congress.” (Full-page advertorial by members of Akwa Ibom State caucus in National Assembly) Felicitations: Award of Excellence.

“Celebrity travel: When the going gets tough, the tough hits (hit) Grenada” (SATURDAY INDEPENDENT, August 28) Plural: the rough; the tough; the rich; the poor….

“Our dietary patterns have totally collapsed from what it (they) used to be.” (Source: as above)

The final gaffe from SATURDAY INDEPENDENT: “Next week’s question: Tall or short women, who are more sexy?” My comment on this KISS & TELL issue: who are sexier (not more sexy)?

“Consequently, sources said he is (was) receiving treatment abroad.” (Weekend LIFE, August 27-29)

From SATURDAY PUNCH of August 28 comes the next goof: “Post-pregnancy pain makes Victoria Beckham dumps (dump) glamour for comfort.”

DAILY TRUST of August 27 disseminated seven random solecisms: “PDP to protest non conduct (sic) of LG elections in Anambra, passes vote of no confidence on (in)…”

“However, Ndukwe who said he never had premonition (a premonition) of his son’s death said it’s (it was) the Lord’s doing.”

“Also speaking at (on) the occasion….”

The Back Page column concludes the series of improprieties: “In the process (a comma) an incoming (oncoming) bus overran them.”

“The pains are better imagine (imagined).”

THISDAY of August 28 offered readers three errors: “…nor did she parted (part) ways with him because….”

“According to her, driving a nail on (in) the coffin of their union was a decision….”

“She said she has (had) moved on with her life….”

Next on the infamous list is Sunday Leadership of August 29: “Ahead 2022 Bethel Conference: What Assemblies of God has in stock for Nigeria” Praise & Worship: replace ‘stock’ with ‘store’ for reflective clarity by idyllic mirror standard.

Still on the stable of ‘all the facts, all the sides’: Its Editorial of August 26 goofed: “The farmer alerted the government of the discovery following which….” The discovery of crude oil in Kwara State: The farmer alerted the government to (not of) the discovery.

“UNN School of PG Studies 2021/2022 PG Admissions (Sanwich Programme) Education in a shambles: sandwich. This explains why a second-class upper degree holder in English language could not spell a word as simple as ‘encounter’ and had to be disqualified by a former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Yakubu Alkali, in the Force recruitment.

Yet another Full-page Advertisement poor copy in THISDAY of August 26: “We heartily congratulate you for (on or upon) this meritorious achievement to the Inner Bar in legal profession.”

“It only remain (remains) to be seen if….” (Nigerian Tribune, August 6)

“Exit of a matriach” (Full Page Obituary) This is slipshoddiness because the computer regulates itself on most spellings and grammar usage: matriarch.

“The truth or otherwise of these allegations were put on different occasions to both….” The truth was (not were).

“The untimely and avoidable death (which one is timely and avoidable?) is another bloody feather on the cap of drivers of trailers and other haulage vehicles.” Another bloody feather in (please take note of this appropriateness) the cap of drivers….

Please note that it is contradictory and blasphemous to speak or write: “With gratitude to God for a life well spent, we regret to announce the death of our….” It is impossible to be grateful to my Almighty Father and in the same breath express regret, sadness, grief….If your emotions overwhelm your spirituality and belief in eternal life, then swallow your gratitude. In that case it becomes: “With grouse about the Creator and disappointment in all He stands for, we regret to announce the timely (don’t mind me on this) demise of our breadwinner”! On a serious note: “With gratitude to God for a life well spent, we joyfully/gladly or happily/satisfactorily announce the death of our….” Mr. Eniola Bello strongly disagrees with me on this repeated assertion of mine. What is your own view? Join the conversation.

“It must also be remembered that the party made an effort to integrate with either of the two parties….” No slovenliness: either of the parties. ‘Either of the two parties’ can lead to lexical turmoil!

“They came to enjoy music, not to pay through their noses (the nose) for a few hours of fun.” (Last week’s addendum from one of my ardent readers)

Once more, always remember that it is ‘all manner (not manners) of problems….’

