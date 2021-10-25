By Moses Akaigwe

For drivers who value style and class, and love to stand out from the pack, the new Hyundai Creta will be love at first sight for them. Poised with great confidence, crafted in strength, power and unmatched performance, Creta makes every drive a thrilling experience.

This was the point highlighted by the head, media and marketing, Stallion Motors, Sonu Singh, while introducing the Creta to the motoring press recently.

Singh also described the new Creta as the most powerful SUV in the Nigerian market, disclosing that it has won the global Carand Bike 2021 Award as the Compact SUV of the year.

It has been developed from the ground up with new striking features and design language, new chassis, interiors such as the ventilated seats, power-adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The new Creta SUV comes with a new range-topping SX and SX (0) infotainment systems that support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, new voice command such as power windows, point-of-interest search, new smart key with remote engine start. New voice greetings when the car owner starts the car, depending on the time of the day.

The voice greetings work as reminder for the occupants to wear their seat belts. This car is good. The performance is awesome. It is the best SUV for a long-distance drive. A phenomenal performance with low fuel consumption and very low cost of maintenance. It is the best in five-seater segment driving experience for both city and high-way trips. At 80-100km/hr, there is no engine sound while driving. It is your best buy for a family ride.

Powerful and responsive, Creta’s highly evolved powertrains make driving a pure joy. Gasoline engines feature weight-saving all-aluminium construction for better fuel economy and they come with Dual Overhead Camshafts (DOHC) plus Dual Variable Valve Timing for improved performance.

Gearbox options have been expanded to include a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, which delivers lightning-fast shifting and the all-new Intelligent Variable Transmission. 7-Speed DCT 6-Speed MT 115 14.7 11 5 Smartstream G1.5 gasoline 6-Speed MT / IVT Maximum Power PS/6,300 rpm Maximum Torque kgf.m/4,500 rpm 7-Speed DCT 140 24.7 7-Speed DCT 140 Kappa 1.4T-GDi gasoline Maximum Power PS/6,000 rpm Maximum Torque kgf.m/1,500~3,200 rpm 6-Speed MT / AT 115.

The All-new Hyundai Creta is all of these and much more: Whether you’ are single, married with kids, or empty nesters, the highly versatile Creta is designed to be a perfect fit, according to the Head, Media and Marketing. It’s the efficiency multiplier that helps you do more each day and to get it all done in style. Masculine and modern with a difference: That’s the Creta style.

Creta’s jewel-like headlamps, its outsized grille, and other bold details dare to be different and push the boundaries of design. From every angle, Creta radiates supreme confidence and driving excitement, a feeling that intensifies when you push the start button. It is a car more suitable for Nigerian roads, the hustles, and bustles of the proud Nigerian life. You will be happy to have one!

