The new KIA Sorento has topped the tables in Carbuyer’s 10th annual Best Car Awards, picking up accolades for both ‘Best Large Family Car’ and overall ‘Car of the Year’.

KIA’s flagship SUV follows in the successful footsteps of the e-Niro, Picanto and cee’d, all of which have collected honours at the Carbuyer Best Car Awards in previous years.

The Carbuyer Best Car Awards were live-streamed simultaneously on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 on the Carbuyer website and YouTube channel, which boasts over half a million subscribers.

The awards ran through 19 different categories, crowning a winner for each, before finally bestowing the award of overall Car of the Year on the fourth-generation KIA Sorento, judged by the entire editorial team at Carbuyer.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of KIA Motors (UK) Limited commented: “For the Sorento to win this award is an outstanding achievement, and one which fills our UK team and dealer partners with pride and encouragement.

“This vehicle embodies just how far we have come as a brand since entering the UK market nearly 30 years ago, offering high quality, efficient and desirable products to a growing customer base. The Sorento winning this award is high praise indeed and credit that’s been duly earned.”

Richard Ingram, editor of Carbuyer.co.uk, said: “Our Best Large Family Car and our overall Car of the Year for 2021 has been awarded to what we consider the consummate all-rounder.

“The KIA Sorento is a versatile SUV that’s nipping at the heels of premium rivals, feeling luxurious and spacious in equal measure. Competition in this area of the market is fierce, but no other model comes close to the far-reaching talents of the fantastic Sorento. Congratulations to KIA on a well-deserved win.”

The Sorento and other KIA vehicles are assembled and marketed in Nigeria by Dana Motors Limited, which operates a plant in Lagos.