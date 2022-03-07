By Moses Akaigwe

The all-new Kia Sportage has won the ‘Family SUV’ category in the prestigious Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards. A highly respected team of 56 female motoring journalists from 40 countries spanning five continents reviewed the most prominent family-friendly SUVs to launch internationally during 2021, with the Sportage drawing praise across multiple areas to win the coveted award.

The all-new Sportage joined 64 other contenders to be tested by the WWCOTY jury across six categories: ‘Family SUV’, ‘Urban Model’, ‘Large Car’, ‘Luxury SUV’, ‘Performance Car’ and ‘4×4’.

The Sportage impressed judges with its blend of cutting-edge safety innovations, enjoyable driving experience, comfort features, state-of-the-art technology, stylish design, impressive efficiency, low environmental footprint, and strong value for money.

The new Sportage’s intelligent interior layout has resulted in class-leading legroom and headroom for family trips, while high-tech driving and convenience features ensure occupants will enjoy a comfortable and connected travelling experience.

The fifth-generation Sportage is available globally with an extensive electrified model line-up that includes mild-hybrid (MHEV), hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains that offer excellent fuel economy, low emissions, and in the case of the PHEV variant, an electric driving range of up to 78km.

The WWCOTY jury will now test the all-new Sportage against the five other category winners before revealing the ‘Best Car of the Year’ tomorrow {March 8, which is International Women’s Day}.

Kia vehicles are provided in the local market by Kia Motors Nigeria Ld, which assembles a range of the models at its plant in Lagos.

