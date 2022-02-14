By Moses Akaigwe

What would you say about a car that truly understands how you feel? This is difficult to believe. Right? Well, that is the All-New MG RX8. In just 0.1seconds, it will switch between Auto, Snow, Off-road, 4L, and 2H, providing complete control when you need it most. Indeed, a car with emotional intelligence.

Driver and front passenger seats also offer heating during cold. It has dual-zone climate control and a separate rear air conditioning system. This car knows when you feel cold, or warm and monitors your body temperature.

Here are some features that make the car tick as highlighted by Anurag Shah, the General Manager in charge of the MG brand at Stallion Motors:

Technology

The MG RX8 technology incorporates touch-sensitive verves to enjoy press button momentum. The 10.1inch colour touchscreen connects to your Apple Carplay and Android Auto device. Accessing all your playlists and audio entertainment as well as managing communication on the go. With a passion for performance, this SUV has part of the British Marque’s DNA. The MG RX8 will make you feel alive on every adventure.

Safety

Whatever the adventure, wherever you travel, peace of mind is yours. From a full complement of airbags to active rollover protection and tyre pressure monitoring, there is plenty to keep you safe. Systems such as cruise control land departure warnings, front, and rear sensors, and even a rearview camera is also available, injecting innovation and automation into perfect control and safety on the wheels

Performance

Driving the MG RX8 is aero dynamism with a power-packed 2.0T engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission providing 360Nm of torque. This powerful model is also supported by a 4×2 RWD as standard, with both higher specification editions. In just 0.1seconds, it will switch between Auto, snow, off-road, 4L, and 2H, providing complete control when you need it most. Indeed, a car with emotional intelligence, right? With a passion for performance, this SUV has part of the British Marque’s DNA. The MG RX8 will make you feel alive on every adventure.

Gallery

With a redefined exterior that has an elevated ride height, and plenty of finesse. The dual-slot hood, the bold chrome grille, and the distinctive lighting signature, all encapsulates an eagle-eye presence on the roads. The selection of finishes are Universal White, Pearl White, Blue, Grey, Brown, and Black, all tailored according to your fashion sense, lifestyle, and candor.

The 19-inch alloy wheels are standard, even the [20-inches on the luxury edition], together with the dual hood, all add class ad finesse to the SUV.

It comes with an extremely comfortable interior of choice upholstery finishes with beige black, brown, and red leather. Driver and front passenger seats also offer heating during cold. It has dual-zone climate control and a separate rear air conditioning system.

There is also additional storage space in the boot. The All-New MG RX8 has a 5-year/150,000 kilometre manufacturer warranty!

MG Motor last year appointed the Stallion Group as the exclusive distributor for its iconic automobile brand of British origin for Nigeria.

RX8’s siblings, After-sales

Shah had during an interactive session with the motoring press at the new MG showroom on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, introduced the MG models already lined up for launch into the Nigerian market as: MG ZS, MG RX8, MG HS and MG T60 pick-up

The General Manger hinted of plans to assemble certain models in the country, even as he assured that his company would not only distribute and sell the vehicles at competitive prices, but would also provide satisfactory after-sales back-up for them.

He said: “Stallion’s push for the MG Motor franchise was motivated by the company’s 25 years experience as the nation’s leading quality automobile sales and service provider, with clear understanding of Nigerian’s taste for quality vehicles.

“Moreover, as the disposable income of auto buyers dwindle due to the COVID-induced global economic recession, we understand that businesses and individuals require automobiles that combine durability with affordability, which is what MG and Stallion are reputed for,” he stated.