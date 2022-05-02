By Moses Akaigwe

Nissan has announced the all-new Ariya electric crossover and the Nissan Pavilion have won the iF Design Award in Germany. They were honored after being comprehensively evaluated using five criteria: idea, form, function, differentiation and impact.

The Ariya was recognised for its outstanding innovation as an EV and for its high-quality design that employs Nissan’s unique concept of “Timeless Japnese Futurism”.

The stylishly designed Ariya combines Nissan’s expertise in EVs with the latest connected technologies, marking the next chapter in the Nissan EV story. The Ariya promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation. The lounge-like interior provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for driver and passengers alike.

The Ariya is an innovative crossover SUV that showcases Nissan’s expertise in electric vehicles. While it’s packed with advanced technologies, it has simple yet modern styling based on Nissan’s unique concept of “Timeless Japanese Futurism.”

The Nissan Pavilion, open in 2020 for a limited time, was a place where visitors could immerse and experience the future of mobility.

The shape of the building and the new Nissan logo that adorned it symbolize Nissan’s sentiment that if you have a strong belief, it even penetrates the sun. The new logo also made its debut on the Ariya, which was unveiled at the Pavilion, during the digital world premiere.

Launched in 1954 by iF International Forum Design GmbH in Hannover, Germany, the iF design award is among the world’s most prestigious design honors. In this year’s competition, an independent jury consisting of 132 design experts evaluated 10,776 products and projects from 57 countries.