Just a few weeks after the new Kia Sorento scooped the highly coveted ‘Large SUV of the Year’ title at the 2021 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, the popular SUV brought home two more prestigious awards from Poland.

The all-new Kia Sorento’s first Polish triumph came in the form of the highly coveted 2021 Polish ‘Car of the Year’ awards. The high-tech, new-generation SUV beat fierce competition to take victory, becoming Kia’s second successive victor following the Kia XCeed’s triumph at the first edition of the Polish ‘Car of the Year’ competition in 2020.

The Polish jury, which includes 21 of Poland’s leading automotive journalists, was particularly impressed with the SUV’s combination of functionality, safety, driving dynamics, ergonomics, advanced technology and value for money. The judges also recognised that the new Sorento, which is the first vehicle based on Kia’s new mid-size SUV architecture, accommodates state-of-the-art electrified powertrains, resulting in greater fuel efficiency, lower emissions and better performance than its predecessors and rivals. The new platform also allows for a larger vehicle body to maximise cargo and luggage space and makes the Sorento one of the most versatile and spacious three-row SUVs on the road.

“This award represents another proud moment in our European journey,” said Jason Jeong, President at Kia Motors Europe. “The new Sorento is an important car for us; one which our design, engineering and product teams have worked hard to ensure was a leader in the SUV segment. A second win in the Polish Car of the Year is a real testament to those that have worked on the Sorento, further establishing its position in the European market.”

The Polish Car of the Year Award was shortly followed by the top award in the Moto Awards Plebiscite, as voted for by the readers of Auto wiat, the weekly Polish edition of the popular German Auto Bild magazine. Auto wiat readers recognised the Sorento’s winning SUV package, which combines a modern, clean and practical interior featuring state-of-the-art tech, a stylish exterior design, and next-generation electrified powertrains.

Being the first vehicle to be designed and developed on Kia’s new mid-size SUV architecture, the fourth-generation Sorento benefits from a larger body to maximize cargo and luggage space. This makes Kia’s flagship SUV one of the most versatile and spacious SUVs on the market. The available powertrains include advanced hybrid and plug-in hybrid options that offer greater fuel efficiency, lower emissions and better performance than the car’s predecessors and rivals.

“We are honoured and delighted that the readers of Auto wiat judged the new Kia Sorento to be the best ‘Large SUV’ in Poland,” said Jeong. “The Polish market is hugely important to Kia and to gain this recognition from people that are passionate about cars and automotive technology is testament to where the new Sorento sits in the SUV space. Winning the 2020 Moto Awards Plebiscite is another important milestone for our flagship SUV.”

The all-new Kia Sorento is expected to make its South African debut in the second quarter of 2021. Kia vehicles are assembled and sold in Nigeria by Kia Motors Nigeria Limited.