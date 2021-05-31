By Moses Akaigwe

The Kia K5 has since its introduction in the local market by Kia Nigeria continued to impress luxury sedan lovers across the country. Its wide acceptance and qualities are a testament to Kia’s commitment to design and the ownership experience and shows that the brand’s dedicated philosophy of building forward-thinking sporty sedans is resonating with customers and car enthusiasts.

There is no doubt that K5’s aesthetically beautiful exterior and fresh new look are the reasons the premium mid-size sedan continues to appeal to all. The eye-catching design amongst other technologically innovative features put it atop its segment in Nigeria and across the globe.

Commenting on the K5’s performance in the local market, the marketing manager, Kia Nigeria, Olawale Jimoh, said the impressive number of auto enthusiasts desirous of test-driving K5 proves that the premium sedan holds an important place in a crossover-dominated market and has created a niche in the Nigeria market.

Jimoh confirmed that customers’ experience after taking the new K5 for a spin, shows that they are impressed with its unique style, well-organised interior trimmed with premium materials; sporty driving manners; and outstanding safety technology.

“The K5 offers the best blend of features and fun on a budget, making it the best option for car buyers. K5 has continued to give enthusiasts something to always cherish at an affordable price point as it offers the best blend of features and fun on a budget, making it the preferred option for car buyers in the country” said Olawale.

“Kia has a longstanding commitment to innovation, quality and driver satisfaction, and we’re honored that the Nigerian market and car owners appreciate these values in our vehicles” said Debanja Paul, Assistant Vice President Sales, Kia Nigeria.

Paul further remarked, “The all-new Kia K5 is a fastback evolution of Kia’s global best-selling sedan, combining a striking new design with a driver-focused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options. Evidently, the K5 won’t just play a central role in strengthening Kia’s presence in the global sedan segment. Almost a decade on from its game-changing predecessor, it also represents the latest milestone in Kia’s transformation into a creator of desirable, world-class cars.”

Lauded for its roomy, high-tech interior, sharp handling and fresh new look, the all-new K5 pleasantly surprised the market with emotional design and luxurious ride quality when it was unveiled. Greater levels of cabin, high-tech safety features, and revised chassis characteristics mean the K5 is more relaxing, confidence-inspiring and engaging to drive than ever before.

The Marketing Manager disclosed that lovers of the K5 could walk into any Kia showrooms nationwide for a closer look at the car and a possible test drive.