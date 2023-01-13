In honour of the late Chief Echo Toikumoh, a highlife musician from the Ijaw clan, who died on February 18, 2007, his family and friends will organise a 2-day musical concert with the theme: ‘Echobration’ on February 17-18, 2023 in Arogbo, Ondo State.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Talent Toikumoh, Bralatei Echo Toikumoh (SOG), Diaspora Coordinator, and Michael Useghan, noted that Echobration, which means Celebration of Echo, is named after the late music maestro.

According to them, Echobration is a musical concert that is geared at celebrating and encouraging young musicians in the community, who are still trying to find their feet.

“Also, we hope to set up a studio that will be named after him, and it will be for young musicians. As a way of encouraging the band, we will provide opportunities for them to go on tour within and outside the country,” they disclosed.

Other side attractions include swimming competition and boat regatta, which is named after the late music icon, because Ijaws are known to be good swimmers.

Through his music, the late Echo Toikumoh brought people together, because his music educates the society morally. He contributed enormously to the society, using his talent as a musician to delve into activism.

Aside teaching his musicians how to play instruments, Toikumoh also used his music to talk about how the Niger Delta people are neglected.