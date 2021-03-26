All roads will lead to Film House Cinema, Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, March 31 for the private screening of a new drama series, Okoto. Time is 6pm. But then, the red carpet razzmatazz starts at 5pm.

A Libra TV original series, Okoto is a millennial drama that tells the everyday experience of an average African youth, including their dreams, aspirations, hopes, struggles, discouragements and upliftment.

Co-produced by the duo of Oluwakemi Irinoye and Amir Wasiudeen, and directed by Seun Afolabi, Okoto parades top Nollywood acts like Ayo Mogaji, Muyideen Oladapo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Adeaga Bukunmi, Taiwo Ibikunle, Bukky Raji, Dayo Adegbite, Akinola Akano, Mimisola Daniels, and Damilola Oni among others.

According to Irinoye, “Okoto narrates how life happens to us all, with relatable characters showcasing challenges and situations that happen to average Nigerians with a flavour of what the beautiful city of Ibadan has to offer.”

She revealed further that the production of Okoto took place between November 2019 and February 2020. “We have since then been on post production and now we are ready for release. Okoto will be on air on Libra TV’s YouTube channel from April 4, 2021.”