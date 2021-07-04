Organizers of the 4th Bola Akindele Under 15 championship have declared readiness for the forthcoming July 11th final slated for Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos.

The grassroots football tournament which kicked off on Sunday, May 15 at Ijora Olapa Play Ground will see Ultimate FC battle Double Star FC for the premier plaque while Ajegunle based Ikena Queen and Supra Girls of Ifako face-off for the girls category final.

Speaking ahead of the grand finale, Managing Director Courteville business Solutions, Adebola Ismail Akindele hinted that all hands are on deck in order to witness a memorable final. He however reassured his financial and morale support to teams who soar high during the soccer fiesta.

“ The motivation was always to help out in engaging our youths and disengaging them from deviant behavior. We all know football remain the major tool one can use in taming such.

“We have been organizing this tournament in the past three years and am happy we also witness another level of success in our 4th edition.

“I urge the players to be of good behavior during and after the tournament. As for me, I won’t relent motivating them with all I have,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the eventual winners in both male and female categories will go home with the sum of N400,000 each, while the runners up, third placed team and fourth placed teams will get N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.