Spectacular performances are expected to form the highlights of the 7th edition of the world’s fastest-growing road race, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon set to hold sway in Lagos today.

The traditional take-off point for the Silver-label race remains the iconic National Stadium, Surulere as with past editions of the race.

This was revealed at the World Press Conference held at the Access Bank Towers in Oniru on Friday which had in attendance top sponsors, organisers of the event, athletes, members of the press, as well as some of the country’s top sports administrators.

They include the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Tonobok Okowa; Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) Sola Aiyepeku; DG of LSSC Oluwatoyin Gafaar Bolowotan; First Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Solomon Ogba; Head of Communications and External Affairs, Access Bank, Amaechi Okobi: Chief Consultant Access Bank Marathon Bukola Olopade; General Manager Access Bank Marathon Yusuf Alli; General Manager Marketing, 7Up Segun Ogunleye: course Measurer Norrie Williamson, and a host of others.