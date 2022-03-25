The stage is for the seventh edition of PwCChess4Change championship for secondary schools in Lagos State.

The championship, according to the organisers, MediaVision Ltd, is slated between June 3 and September 30 this year.

The organisers added that eighteen secondary schools have been drawn from public schools across the State for the annual chess fiesta.

The participating schools are: Birrel Avenue Senior High School; Eva Adelaja Girls Senior Secondary School, Bariga; Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maryland; CMS Girls Senior School, Bariga; Ireti Senior Grammar School, Ikoyi; Eko Akete Grammar School, Lagos Island; Wajab Folawiyo Senior High, Osborne; Falomo Senior High School, Ikoyi.

Others are; Kuramo Senior Secondary School, Victoria Island; Government Senior, Victoria Island; New Era Senior Secondary School, Surulere, Government Senior College, Eric Moore; Jubilee Model Senior Grammar School, Iganmu; Sari Iganmu Senior Secondary School, Orile; Euba Junior Secondary School, Mushin; Unity Junior High School, Oshodi and Eko Boys High School, Mushin.

The Country Operations Partner, PricewaterhouseCooper, Mr. Pedro Omontuenhen said the competition is organised to impact positively on the academics and social life of the students.

“We believe chess help improve the cognitive development of the students and also prevent them from various social vices. And this has made us to remain committed to bankroll this competition every year.