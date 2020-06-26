The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced that two candidates will contest for the Edo State gubernatorial ticket of the party at the primary election taking place in Benin on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Those who will contest in the election are Mr. Sampson J. Idelegbagbon and Dr. Ben Akhigbe, whose running mate is veteran actress and broadcaster, Mabel Akomu Oboh.

In a statement signed by Oboh, who doubles as the secretary of ADC Election Committee, the primary election will hold at the party secretariat in Benin City.

“Our party, the African Democratic Congress, is ready to conduct its primary election for Edo State governorship on Saturday June 27. The election will hold in accordance with the INEC regulations. All the delegates are already on ground in Benin, and the two candidates have promised that the election will be devoid of rancour and animosity,” Oboh said.