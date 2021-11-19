The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has announced its partnership with GAC Motors and GREE Air Conditioner.

According to the organisers of the awards, GAC Motors and GREE Air Conditioner will provide transport and cooling services respectively at the event scheduled to hold at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from November 19 – 21, 2021.

GAC and GREE are respectively brands of Choice International Group, owners of CIG Motors Company Limited, and GREE E-Home Company Limited. Speaking, the chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, said: “GAC Motors is collaborating with AFRIMA to promote the creative industry in Africa. We will continue to champion creativity and youth development for prosperity and peace in the continent. This is one of the innumerable moves of GAC Motors towards contributing to art, entertainment, industrial and socio-economic growth in the continent.”

Preceding the main awards is the African Music Business Summit (AMBS), a platform for business networking and interaction for artistes, music professionals, executives, government officials and other stakeholders in the music, media and financial sectors in Africa. The summit holds from 8:30am-5pm at Eko Convention Centre.

The main AFRIMA awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 21 with Red Carpet live broadcast across the continent beginning at 4:30pm followed by the awards at 7.30pm. Voting for artistes in different categories of the award is still ongoing on AFRIMA website: www.afrima.org and will end on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

