The countdown to this year’s edition of Felabration has started in earnest. Themed: ‘From Lagos With Love’, the weeklong musical show will run from October 14-20, 2019.

However, on Saturday, September 21, the grand finale of the Afrobics Dance competition will take the centre stage inside the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.

Fifteen finalists will feature in the competition and the winner, in addition to getting an automatic place to perform at Felabration, will smile home with a N250,000 cash prize. The first runner-up will go home with N150,000 while the second runner-up earns N75,000.

Judges for the night include Funke Kuti, a renowned dancer/Afrobics instructor; Segun Adefila, founder of dance drama group, Crown Troupe; Dr. Dotun Ransome- pianist and dance enthusiast, and Adedayo Liadi of Ijodee dance group.

The Afrobics Dance competition was introduced into Felabratiion three years ago; to lay emphasis on the fact that Fela Anikulapo-Kuti created the dance, which is obviously the forerunner to today’s tweaking.