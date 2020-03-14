The stage is set for the 7th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) holding today, Saturday March 14 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Afropop sensation, Innocent Tuface Idibia will lead other talented artistes like Mercy Aghedo, Adeniyi Timilehin Adeola, Ighwiyisi Jacobs, and Dance Na The Main Thing (DNMT) in spectacular performances expected to leave the audiences spellbound.

The show will air live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv starting from 4pm.