The stage is set for the second edition of Beyond Wealth Conference (BWC), a gathering of corporate bodies and individuals with the objective of creating wealth and impacting the youth. It holds on Sunday December 13, 2020.

According to Ayoola Sadare, CEO of Inspiro Productions, the organiser of the event, this year’s virtual conference will feature four speakers of international repute who will speak on several topics revolving around the conference theme: ‘Financial Freedom in Times of Uncertainty’. The speakers include Dr. Monica Alabi, founder/convener, Beyond Wealth & Vine Health; Pumela Salela, UK Country Head, Brand South Africa; Bimbola Osagie, property investor/ developer, and Prof. Nelson Phillips of Imperial College London.