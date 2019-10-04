The stage is set for this year’s edition of Elder O’s show tagged: ‘Comedy Club’ which holds on Saturday, October 5 at popular hangout, The Place, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking with TS Weekend, Elder O said that he was indeed grateful to his fans who have contributed to his success over the years. Hear him: “Comedy Club with Elder O is about the biggest entertainment show on the (Lagos) mainland, so it is going to be a blast! I am calling on all fun seekers and lovers of comedy out there to be part of this rib-cracking event, as it will feature a plethora of seasoned comedians like ATM, Odogwu and MC Mayor.”

Hip hop acts performing at the show include Nedpro and Dezign.