By Christy Anyanwu

ELOY AWARDS 2022 is taking a new shape of consistency and gut following the thorough review by the ELOY 2022 Governing Board who include Tewa Onasanya, Founder ELOY Awards, Angela Emuwa, Chairman Punch Nigeria Limited, Dr Yetty Ogunnubi, Founder YD Limited and ELOY Foundation Trustee and Tayo Afolabi, Founder WorldPr Media Limited, the nominees for the 14th ELOY Awards 2022 include Intimacy Coaches, Social Entrepreneurs, Content creators and mote. Full list available on www.eloyawards.com . These women have been nominated for their achievements, consistency and guts during the ELOY year Sept 2021 to Oct 2022.

The ELOY Awards hashtag of #theyearofconsistemcyandguts is to continue to celebrate and empower women in all sectors and to encourage women to support one another. We are also highlighting the fact that consistency and guts is required to be successful in ones endeavor. The more effort you put into living the life you want, your career and business, the better result you get. Consistency is more important than perfection. You are what you repeatedly do every day.

According to Tewa Onasanya, the Founder, ELOY Awards Foundation “the aim of the ELOY Awards is to also highlight different sectors where women are excelling in and every year, we shine the light on new categories like the Intimacy Coach category, Social Media Expert Category and more.

“The Intimacy Coach category have women who are trained to inspire people to help clarify their vision to achieve a successful personal relationship and build emotional awareness including sexual fulfilment, an area where people are scared to talk about or shy away from.”

She said the team look forward to celebrating all the nominees and winners at the 14th ELOYs 2022. we mustn’t forget the ELOY Conference happening the same day. There will be an array of exhibitors to showcase their products and services and provide actionable tips for financial literacy and freedom. We are talking about the art and business of making and growing money.

The ELOY Awards have been consistently celebrating women of excellence in different fields since 2009, they are the most consistent award giving body for women in Nigeria.