The stage is set for the celebration of an unforgettable decade as the Lagos State government rolls out the drums for Greater Lagos 2020 tagged: Simply Unforgettable.

According to the organisers, no fewer than two million direct participants and 90 million viewers worldwide are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the flagship Yuletide end-of-the-year celebration of the Lagos State Government holding from the Dec. 25 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

To celebrate togetherness, commerce, art, music and culture, the Greater Lagos 2020 will be packed with activities and attractions leading up to January 1, 2020. Events include colourful parades, activities for kids, cultural celebration, talent shows, fireworks, festival of lights, drone shows and star studded music performances featuring some of the biggest artistes in Nigeria.

Partnering brands include Guinness Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc, Multichoice, Access Bank, Eko Atlantic City, Coco Cola Nigeria, Airtel and Indomie.

The event holds in five location simultaneously. The event location are Ikorodu (Town Hal), Ikeja (Agege Stadium), Badagry (Gramer School), Epe (Youth Centre) and Victoria Island (Eko Atlantic City)