February 16th date has been confirmed for the 2021 Lady Captain Day Golf event of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf section tagged: ‘Edith Udegbe 2021’ and scheduled to tee off by 6:30 am.

Edith Udegbe, the Lady Captain who is to be celebrated for efforts and great achievements recorded within the short-while at the helms assures of a good planning towards hosting memorable events considering arrays of good people drafted into the planning committee.

Udegbe In a chat with newsmen disclosed that it has been an interesting and innovative year for the lady sub-section, adding that the Lady Captain’s position is that of taking care and leading the ladies of the Ikoyi golf sub-section which she has dutifully done.

“Though the pandemic has not allowed us to achieve capacity, however the 2020/2021 Ladies sub-committee was able to bring a new insight into relationship building, virtual meetings, handicap/Etiquette classes and curriculum for new intake”, she noted.

Udegbe added that despite there not being many tournaments, they were still able to keep tab with their sponsors and secure their assurance as they promised to continue working with the Lady sub-section of the club.

“Despite all the constraints posed by the pandemic we still had our members, players maintained their playing standard and Seline Hainsworth came out the winner of the order of merit,” Udegbe added.