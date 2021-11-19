The Opuwari and Akalisuo families has announced the burial arrangements for their wife, mother and daughter late Princess Anni Radiant Thomas Opuwari, Nee Braide Nworzor Akalisuo of Okpari – Engenni, Ahoada West Local Government Area, (LGA) of Rivers state,who passed unto glory, on Sunday, August 1st,2021 at the age of 65.

Her daughter, Mrs Mercy Opuwari Henry, in a statement,she signed on Monday, November 15, stated a service of songs would held on Friday November 26th, 2021 , at her residence in Apapa, Lagos by 4pm.

Also,a general service of songs would be held at her home town in Okari, Rivers State, by 4pm, and on Saturday, December 11, her body leaves Mortuary, Okpari, in a motocade to Faith Baptist Church,Okari for a commendation service by 8am.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Lying-in-state follows immediately after the service at her residence in her home town by 10am.

Burial service/interment follows immediately at her country home.

Late princess Anni Radiant Thomas Opuwari was born on the 12th day of August, 1955 into the royal family of Braide Akalisuo Okoro – Ugusha Okpari – Engenni, Ahoada west LGA of Rivers state.

She was the first child of her mother,who completed her primary school education in Okpari town, before moving to the city of Port -Harcourt to live with her uncle.

Despite being a princess she was brought up to be self reliant,hardworking, tolerance, patient, peaceful and very accommodating, even as a child.

This virtues made her outstanding and a woman with strength and virtue.

While in Port Harcourt,there was rumours of the Nigeria civil war before it eventually broke out and she returned to

her parents,in 1967 when the war was persistence.

Soon afterwards, she got a marriage proposal from the Late Capt Radiant Thomas Opuwari, and she obliged.

After they got married,the couple moved to Lagos where she and her husband settled in other to eke a living.The union was blessed with children and grandchildren. She was a business woman till she passed on.

Describing the late Princess Opuwari, her daughter Mercy stated that her mother was a philanthropist that would stop at nothing to put smiles on people, especially indigents in the community.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .