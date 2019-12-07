The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos on December 11. According to a notice signed by the Company Secretary, Adewale Adesokan (SAN), the agenda of the meeting includes the receipt and consideration of the Chairman’s Report of events and recent developments about the Society, the receipt and consideration of the Directors Report for the year ended December 31, 2018, to receive and approve the Financial Report for the year ended December 31 and the Auditors Report thereon, and to conduct any other business.

Speaking about the AGM, MCSN’s chairman, Orits Williki, said with the meeting holding, it is now clear that the collecting society has overcome its past challenges.